Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.44

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 43589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $3,468,575.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,783.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $3,468,575.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,783.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

