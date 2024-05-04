Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1,577.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,687 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.33 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

