iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Free Report) by 2,114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 18.20% of iShares Gold Strategy ETF worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $3,825,000.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.05.

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

