Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.