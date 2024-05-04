JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $23.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

