JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $547.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

