JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

