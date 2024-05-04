JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after purchasing an additional 457,184 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The stock has a market cap of $547.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

