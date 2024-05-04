Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.9 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.