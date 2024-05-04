Kelly Rodriques Sells 35,746 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $67,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,688.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52.

On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.

On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86.

Forge Global stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.54. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 129.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 487,959 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 321,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

