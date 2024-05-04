Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 10,915 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.