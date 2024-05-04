Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 13,027 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Up 2.1 %

Invesco stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

