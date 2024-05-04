Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 31,034 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

CGGR stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

