Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

