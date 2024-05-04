Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 237,171 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

