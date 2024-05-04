Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,063 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 444,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,203,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 135,488 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

