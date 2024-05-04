Laizer Kornwasser Sells 10,411 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laizer Kornwasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

