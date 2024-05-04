LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.