LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of LiveRamp worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,742,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $13,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $3,497,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

Insider Activity

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

View Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.