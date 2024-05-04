Martin Tuchman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,803.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman bought 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman bought 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226.00.

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

