Mather Group LLC. Has $214,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $274.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.15.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

