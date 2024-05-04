Mather Group LLC. Sells 160 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $932.74 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.95 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $879.60. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.