Mather Group LLC. Sells 9,863 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

