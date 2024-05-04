Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

