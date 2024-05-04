MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

