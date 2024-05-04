MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

