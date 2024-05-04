Michael Jon Brown Sells 629 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96.

DXCM stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.96.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

