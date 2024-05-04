Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $54.00 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 834,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

