Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several analysts have commented on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $824,667. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after buying an additional 1,706,435 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,892 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,863 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,218,000.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

