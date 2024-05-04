Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

