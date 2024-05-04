Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.19% of Neogen worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neogen by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Insider Activity

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Neogen’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.