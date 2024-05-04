New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,887,000 after buying an additional 230,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 352,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

