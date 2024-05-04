New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

