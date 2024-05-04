New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.02 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.68% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,154 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 1,753,407 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 707,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 3.2 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

