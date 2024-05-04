New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 183,141 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Perrigo worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 164,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

