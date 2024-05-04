New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,995 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Exelixis worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,974,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,163 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Exelixis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

