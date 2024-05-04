New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 92,083 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Freshpet worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.34 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $117.76.

Insider Activity

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.