Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 101,509 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 145.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 213,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 228.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

