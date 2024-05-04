NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS opened at $21.96 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.