NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,135,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $494,073,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.4% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

NVDA opened at $887.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $865.39 and its 200-day moving average is $646.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

