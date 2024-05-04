NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 254.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,586,865,000 after buying an additional 209,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $887.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $272.40 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.