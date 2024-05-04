Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

