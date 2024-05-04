Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Oculis from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Oculis has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.50.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

