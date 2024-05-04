Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after purchasing an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ormat Technologies

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.