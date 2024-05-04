Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 243,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

