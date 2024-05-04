Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

