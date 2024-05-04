Path Smaller Companies Fu Long Acquires 5,112 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long purchased 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.86. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

