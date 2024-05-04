PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PGT Innovations worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGT Innovations

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.