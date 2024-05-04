Piper Sandler Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

