Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after buying an additional 457,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

